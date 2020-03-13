         Disney reacts to the coronavirus by indefinitely postponing the releases of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers: Dark Creature'

Share it:

The coronavirus crisis It has been noticed with great force in the world of cinema in the last hours. Universal was the first to move, announcing that 'A quiet place 2' was currently without a release date and that 'Fast & Furious 9' was delayed to April 2021. Now it has been Disney the one that has suddenly announced the indefinite postponement of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers: Dark Creature'.

Disney's explanation

The truth is that Disney already held the world premiere of 'Mulan' last March 9 without setbacks, but a point has come where they should not have seen anything clear that it is the right time to launch a film that has cost a whopping of 200 million dollars. This has been the statement released by the study to accompany the news:

As you know, this situation has evolved rapidly and we want you to be aware that we postponed the releases of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers: Dark Creature' as a precaution. We firmly believe in the cinematic experience and are looking for other potential 2020 release dates to be announced later.

Recall that 'Mulan' was due to hit theaters on March 27, while the US premiere of 'The New Mutants' was set for April 3 and that of 'Antlers', a horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro, for April 17. Disney has not yet wanted to comment on 'Black Widow', whose premiere is still set today for May 1.

The message from the director of 'Mulan'

For its part, Niki Caro, director of 'Mulan', has released the following message through the film's official twitter account:

A message from Mulan Director, Niki Caro. pic.twitter.com/0L3VzAfaeB – Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 12, 2020

Dear Mulan fans,

Making this movie has been one of the most satisfying and stimulating experiences of my entire career. I have been very fortunate to embark on this journey when some of the best casts and teams in the business, people who truly represent the attributes of loyalty, bravery, and sincerity. We are very excited to share the film with the world, but given the changing circumstances we are experiencing, unfortunately we have to postpone the world premiere of 'Mulan' for now.

Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the virus and hopefully the fighting spirit of 'Mulan' continues to inspire those who were working hard to keep us safe. Thank you all for the enthusiasm and support, I can't wait for the day when we all live together this story of a warrior girl who became a legend.

