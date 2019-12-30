Entertainment

Disney presents the official Baby Yoda shoes

December 30, 2019
Lisa Durant
Baby Yoda is already an icon of the world Star wars. And that is why it is not surprising that Disney wants to make the most of the character as much as possible. Well, the character and even more than Yoda himself. In fact, the company has just partnered with Zazzle to launch a pair of shoes with a bright orange pattern by Baby Yoda inspired by the character of The Mandalorian (Disney +).

Each pair is handmade in Kenya using local materials as part of an organization called UBUNTU that is desasaplanded to promote health and education programs in Africa. In addition, it can be quite interesting for our own market, since the style of the shoes is that of Spanish espadrille. Although also seasoned with an African touch.

They are currently on sale in different sizes (for both men and women) and the price is not as high as we could expect considering that it is an exclusive product and official merchandising. You can buy them for $ 89.95 right now.

In short, this is just another Star Wars product based on a character that is likely to become one of the most beloved of fans from now on. At the merchandising level it is possible to obtain figures, shoes, cups and a lot more of fully official and licensed products. Oh, and remember that Jon Favreau has already revealed the premiere date for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Sources: Comicbook / Disney

