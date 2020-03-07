Disney + prepares a prequel to Beauty and the Beast with Gastón and Lefou as protagonists

Share it:

Disney has given the green light to a prequel to the real action movie of Beauty and the Beast of 2017, but it's not what you might expect. Hollywood Reporter has revealed exclusively that Disney is preparing a series focused on Gastón and LeFou played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad, respectively.

The series, currently without a title, will be conceived as "a six episode musical event"and will be exclusive to the streaming service of Disney +. In addition to playing LeFou, Gad will also write the series and serve as executive producer and showrunner, along with the creators of Once upon a time, Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. THR also notes that the composer Alan Menken He is currently in talks to return to the franchise and create new music for the soundtrack of the series.

The return of any other actor has not been confirmed from the 2017 movie. Since the series is a prequel, it probably wouldn't make much sense for Dan Stevens Beast or the castle's servants to appear. However, we could see the series making room for familiar faces of the people like Maurice, Kevin Kline, or the innkeeper, Michael Jibson. Interestingly, THR sources indicate that this prequel series emerged as a result of the canceled Disney series + Muppets Live Another Day, in which Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz also collaborated.

It is not difficult to understand why Disney would want to return to the world of Beauty and the Beast. The 2017 movie remains one of Disney's most successful live action remakes. It was the second highest grossing movie of 2017, second only to the Disney movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It is also one of the 46 films that have raised a billion dollars at the global box office.

Disney + prepares a good amount of content for fans of the company's franchises, in addition to numerous real action adaptations of his most famous movies. Recently we learned that Rapunzel will come alive in one of these adaptations and that Prince Anders of Aladdin will have his own series.