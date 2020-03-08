Disney + prepares a prequel series of 'Beauty and the Beast'

Share it:

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney + would have already launched its machinery to create another series of its vast universe. It would be a prequel to 'Beauty and the Beast'. But not of the classic animation, but of the 2017 Live-Action version. The series would be based on the characters of Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad).

It would be a musical series of only 6 chapters and would have compositions of Alan Menken, nothing less than the author of themes of 'The Little Mermaid', 'Pocahontas', 'Beauty and the Beast' or 'Aladdin'. The media itself advances that some stars of the film could appear as guest stars but it is still too early to know if one of them could be anything less than Bella (Emma Watson). Josh Gad will be the showrunner of the series along with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, creators of 'Once Upon a Time'. Evans will join them only as executive producer. Disney + may be blamed for the lack of original products but not its ambition to expand its universe.