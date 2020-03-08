Share it:

In the year 2019, Disney he relaunched in version ‘live action’ some of his most remembered classics.

he relaunched in version ‘live action’ some of his most remembered classics. The day March 24th We can already enjoy one of the most anticipated platforms, Disney Plus. And we already have much of the content in your catalog!

Leave everything you are doing because we have a notice that will make your day. Disney + prepares a prequel series of 'Beauty and the Beast'. We tell you everything you need to know!

Disney + is in preproduction of a prequel series based on Wat Beauty and the Beast ’by Emma Watson

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney + would have already launched its machinery to create another series of its vast universe. It would be a prequel to 'Beauty and the Beast'. But not of the classic animation, but of the ‘live-action’ version of 2017. The series would be based on the characters of Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad).

It would be a musical series of only six chapters and would have compositions of Alan Menken, nothing less than the author of songs from ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or ‘Aladdin’. The media itself advances that some stars of the film could appear as guest stars but it is still too early to know if one of them could be anything less than Bella (Emma Watson). Josh Gad will be the ‘showrunner’ of the series along with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, creators of ‘Once Upon a Time’. Evans will join them only as executive producer. Disney + may be blamed for the lack of original products but not its ambition to expand its universe.