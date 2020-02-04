 Disney + premieres in 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for August, WandaVision for December and The Mandalorian for October

Share it:

Tonight the usual meeting for Walt Disney investors is being held, with a clear focus on the Disney + streaming platform, and it does so with the news bomb of official dates for three major series that will arrive in this 2020, clarifying doubts.

It does official August date for the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and also December is joined as the premiere month of the series "WandaVision". It should also be noted that the second season of "The Mandalorian" will be released in October, but this does not take us by surprise.

Speaking about the Marvel catalog on the platform, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has confirmed that currently Marvel Studios has there are seven other series in development for Disney +, not counting the three currently in production (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, "WandaVision" Y "Loki").

In this same meeting it has been confirmed that the platform currently has 28.6 million subscribers, data until yesterday. Other headlines that the meeting has left so far is that Disney + will launch in India on March 29, that Star Wars merchandise sales have increased and that tAll future FX series will be broadcast exclusively on Hulu, as well as previous library titles.