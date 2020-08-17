Disney +, Premier Access for Mulan is just the beginning: will it also be there for Black Widow?

Share it:

According to Murphy's Multiverse website, Disney plans to continue offering preview blockbusters on its Disney + streaming service, always following the Premier Access method. Does this mean that we will also see films like Black Widow or Jungle Cruise there?

Following the announcement of Mulan's arrival on Disney + at the price of $ 29.99, Edward Rose and Charles Murphy of Murphy's Universe wanted to investigate and verify if Disney was willing to continue with the PVOD mode that was devinita Premier Access, and therefore offer great films in preview on their streaming platform, but at an additional cost compared to the subscription fee, or if the Mulan case was simply a singularity.

And, according to their investigations, the Disney + Premier Access it could have a long life.

As you can also see at the bottom of the news, conversations with the Disney + support service would seem to confirm a) the price of $ 29.99 for a single film, and not some sort of second subscription package in case other titles are added in the future and B) the actual arrival on the platform of other titles under the Premier Access category (Rose also hypothesizes films of great interest among them).

Now, of course we don't know how much Disney's plan is set in stone, or if it's just an intention (much will likely affect the audience's reaction to Mulan's arrival and the actual earnings the live-action will bring with it. Liu Yifei), but if this really turns out to be a solution for the future, it could already be applied to the next releases of the Studios, such as the highly anticipated cinecomic Marvel Black Widow or the film with The Rock and Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise?

For many, the price decided by Mama Disney for the purchase of Mulan is too high, others (especially abroad) see it as a valid alternative to the cinema, considering that taking an entire family to the cinema would certainly cost much more than 30 dollars.

What do you think? Do you think Disney is really preparing to make such a move? And would you buy the various titles if this were to actually be the new distribution modus operandi? Let us know in the comments.