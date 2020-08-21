Entertainment

Disney Plus, confirmed the arrival of PG-13 content and beyond?

August 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Die Hard, The Planet of the Apes e Alien on the streaming on demand service Disney+? Perhaps, at least to hear a new rumor coming from Digital Bits that suggests possible changes coming for the well-known platform.

It is quite known that Disney + has a family-friendly standard, which means movies with higher ratings than PG-13 are not included in the subscription even if they are part of Disney’s vast catalog of intellectual properties.

In the United States, Disney has remedied this shortcoming through the Hulu streaming service, also owned by it and with a subscription also sold as a bundle with Disney +, but outside the United States – where Hulu is not available – it sells them directly. to third-party on-demand services. Which, however, as can be easily understood, in reality doesn’t seem to be Disney’s preferred way of running their business, especially in this historical moment.

READ:  Agents of SHIELD, the finale mentions an event from Avengers: Endgame

The Digital Bits in this regard reports that the company is considering creating a section of the streaming service in which to relegate all the material not suitable for families, a section that would allow him to make available to adult subscribers works of the caliber of Alien, Die Hard The Fight Club. The idea being proposed would apparently require the simple use of a pin code to unlock the ‘adult’ section. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.

For more information, we refer you to the review of Lady and the Tramp and the review of Togo, both exclusive to Disney +.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.