Disney Plus, confirmed the arrival of PG-13 content and beyond?

Die Hard, The Planet of the Apes e Alien on the streaming on demand service Disney+? Perhaps, at least to hear a new rumor coming from Digital Bits that suggests possible changes coming for the well-known platform.

It is quite known that Disney + has a family-friendly standard, which means movies with higher ratings than PG-13 are not included in the subscription even if they are part of Disney’s vast catalog of intellectual properties.

In the United States, Disney has remedied this shortcoming through the Hulu streaming service, also owned by it and with a subscription also sold as a bundle with Disney +, but outside the United States – where Hulu is not available – it sells them directly. to third-party on-demand services. Which, however, as can be easily understood, in reality doesn’t seem to be Disney’s preferred way of running their business, especially in this historical moment.

The Digital Bits in this regard reports that the company is considering creating a section of the streaming service in which to relegate all the material not suitable for families, a section that would allow him to make available to adult subscribers works of the caliber of Alien, Die Hard The Fight Club. The idea being proposed would apparently require the simple use of a pin code to unlock the ‘adult’ section. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.

