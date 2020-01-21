 Disney Plus advances its launch in Spain to March 24

Share it:

We receive outstanding news about the arrival of Disney Plus to Europe. As the information just jumped, it seems that the release of the expected streaming platform of giant Walt Disney the March 24th In the European territory, thus advancing its launch one week, you can originally planned for the end of March. Along with this, the prices that were given in the past that talked about an amount of € 6.99 per month (£ 5.99 in the case of the United Kingdom), or € 69.99 (€ 59.99) in the past are reconfirmed If we opt for an annual subscription.

At the moment there are no more details about when it will be launched in other European countries, remember that this previous date of March 31 (now March 24) was only for Western countries (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain …), as Eastern Europe must wait until summer.

All the details of what Disney + will bring can be found in our summary entry with the technical and catalog data of the platform.