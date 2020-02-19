Disney Plans A Prequel Movie About Poe Dameron

Share it:

After the good result that has had the series 'The Mandalorian' in Disney + and the uncertain future of Star wars On the big screen it is logical that Disney and LucasFilm are thinking about what more products to present in these coming years. What more characters can have their own story to tell? We already have Obi Wan Kenobi confirmed for his own series, as is Cassian Andor. Y Hey voilàwas missing Poe Dameron. The bluff that has accompanied the protagonist of the last trilogy of Star wars in his wanderings he is an uncle with charisma that could well work by himself in a new intergalactic adventure.

According We Got This Covered the studios would be thinking of launching a movie focused only on the character he has played ORscar Isaac. That is, he would tell us his origin, going through knowing more about his past as a pilot, his beginnings in the Resistance and even his own family. Moreover, if you continue with the idea, the studio wants to Chris Terrio, who already participated in 'The rise of Skywalker', as the person in charge of script of this new movie.

It doesn't sound crazy, after all Poe has his own comics. However, it is possible that if we continue with the project, the character we see in this supposed new movie may be different, because Isaac has previously stated that he does not want to re-interpret the character, so they will have to find a replacement or try to convince him. We will be attentive to official confirmations.