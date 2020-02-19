Disney places the Clone Wars series on the Star Wars timeline

Share it:

The Serie Star Wars: The Clone Wars He prepares to receive his last season and taking advantage of the moment at Disney + have decided that it was time to update the franchise's timeline taking into account all the series and movies.

In this image are all the stories that you should keep in mind and their location in time. It would only be necessary to finish locating all the comic series that Marvel is publishing and that reveal important and canonical details for the universe of George Lucas.

You can see that the animated series that has led to this update includes the last two films of the prequel trilogy: The Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

In a few weeks we could see all this in an insane marathon thanks to the premiere of Disney + in our country, where from March 24 we should have the entire catalog of the franchise within reach except, perhaps, Han Solo: A Star Wars story and Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, premieres that are not yet in the US catalog (hence the "coming soon" image).

Recently the animation series has been very topical because the community does not want to miss a single detail of its end. Not surprisingly, it has been one of the most beloved in the Star Wars universe and has managed to last six seasons until getting this seventh announced during the D23 Expo last year as exclusive to Disney +, a platform that will have to go to see the outcome of The story and its heroes.

In the future we will see if the new Star Wars movies have to be placed at an extreme far from the left of this image, as it is rumored that we could go to the times of the Old Republic.