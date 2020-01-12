Disney + paralyzes the reboot of the series

Share it:

If something defines the path of mass audiovisual production in recent years, at least the most successful, it is Nostalgia We want to return to our childhood, to what made us happy. It doesn't have to be new, not even good, just to lead us to remember or relive those moments when everything was easier. That is why the highest grossing film this year in Spain has been 'The Lion King', which repeats almost flat to flat the film that dazzled us in 1994. That is why 'Star Wars: The Ascent of Skywalker' ceased to be the end of a Modern trilogy to revive Palpatine, trying to convey that what comes to an end is, directly, what Lucas began in the late 70s.

Anyone would expect that a Disney series, taking into account how they were so far, had a very limited type of audience. They are series of marked infantile and pre-adolescent character that, being honest, it is difficult for us to imagine seeing those same spectators 20 years later. But nostalgia is powerful at Disney because, without us noticing, it has raised us. Until someone convinces Miley Cyrus to put on the 'Hanna Montana' wig again, one of the most anticipated series in production for Disney + was the reboot/ continuation of 'Lizzie McGuire'. The project was not a rereading of the 2001 series in our times, where teenagers live their problems talking through the smartphone and not walking along the ticket office hall. The return of its protagonists, Hilary Duff with Jake Thomas and Hallie Todd, already made it clear that the series intended to continue what he left in 2004. Therefore, we understand that the direction of this project, carried out by it showrunner that the original fiction, Terry Minsky, was to return with the attention of the spectators who saw Lizzie grow, now both she and they, in their thirties.

But the truth is that, no matter how nostalgia is at stake, Disney has not had to see it clear. A series is now very different from then and, especially, a series of teenagers from Disney Channel is a very specific format that does not look much like any other adult series of the current golden age of serial fiction. Today we wake up with bad news for those fans who looked forward to that moment remember with Lizzie and Gordo. After the production of the first two episodes, Disney has decided to do without Minsky and stop production until you find a way that convinces more.

The company tried to explain with a statement to Variety about this cancellation, in principle, temporary: