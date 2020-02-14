Disney nostalgic, you're in luck: there will be a new ‘Aladdin’ remake ’

Share it:

Disney plans to release a new 'remake' of our childhood classic, 'Aladdin', and we can't be happier.

The film, which is already underway, is a sequel to the version that came out last year, starring Will Smith.

At this point nobody should be surprised that Disney is preparing a new version of one of his classics, right? The theme comes from afar, because there is practically no movie of the animation factory to be renewed. Look, they already did it with 'The Lion King', 'Cinderella', 'The Jungle Book' … And we don't continue because we would be to infinity like that. Well attention, because we have a new 'remake': 'Aladdin ' prepare a sequel. And you will ask yourself, 'But there wasn't one already?' Yes, but to curl more the curl there will be a 'remake' Of the version 'live action' How successful it was last year.

Such was the good reception of this movie starring Will Smith, which was a matter of time before Disney considered squeeze it out. In last year's version, the protagonist embarks on the search for a mysterious lamp to get the love of Jasmine, the Sultan's daughter. In this adventure he encounters a Genius with incredible powers that grants his wishes.

But beware, because the 2019 one was not the only reissue of this original 1992 film. There were already two previous ones, 'The Return of Jafar' (1994) or 'Aladdin and the King of Thieves' (1996). Well, in which it is already in progress will follow a completely original story that will unlink a bit from all of the above.

This sequel will feature new writers and it is expected that Will Smith return to play the leading role, but there is still nothing 100% confirmed. At the moment we know that the thing is already underway, but there is no release date yet, so we assume it is going for a long time. To make the wait a little more enjoyable, here we leave you with some details that you may have missed some Disney movies.