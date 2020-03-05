 Disney maintains the premiere of Black Widow despite Coronavirus

Share it:

Coronavirus virus is causing an important social alarm, until the urgency of canceling important events where a large number of people are concentrated. Numerous events are being canceled, from the Mobile World Congress that was going to be held at the end of last month, the Carnival of Venice, or the event that Disney was going to celebrate this weekend on the occasion of the launch of Disney + at the end of the month in much of Europe.

Yesterday we had the shocking news that the effect of the virus was also transferred to the film industry because we knew about the first major blockbuster that chose to delay its premiere a few months. The movie “No time to die“, The next one of James Bond that was going to be released – according to the country in question – in the first two weeks of April, chose to delay its premiere six months, until the month of November. A news that made We wondered if that could affect other premieres scheduled for similar dateshow could it be “Black Widow”, with a premiere set for that last week of April, and which takes the first days of May. In fact, the rumor sounded that the film could end up occupying the November date of "Eternal", thus causing a delay of the entire Marvel Studios premiere calendar.

As reported from the middle Deadline, Disney does not plan to delay the premiere of the movie dedicated to Black Widow – in the same way that they report that Universal will not delay the release of F9, the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. The film thus maintains the release date of May 1 for the United States.

It is important to note that it is a decision based on the information currently available, and for example, the box office results that have the premieres of this month of March, such as "Onward", “A quiet place 2” or "Mulan", could cause a change of strategy.

The decision to keep the release dates is a risky move, although there are also those who maintain that a delay of six months will not cause much change at the box office, because this fall the thing will remain delicate with the Coronavirus. There are already estimates that the global box office will decrease by $ 5 billion due to the coronavirus this year.

