Disney looks for Margot Robbie to be Tinker Bell in her new live action

The fever and the success that Disney's live action movies have had undoubtedly continues to look for classics to make a new version. Now the franchise would be interested in the next production being Peter Pan and they would be looking for Margot Robbie to be Tinker Bell.

According to the portal "The Illuminerdi", Disney hopes to gather important names of the film industry in its new version and who better than Margo to give life to the well-known blonde fairy and faithful friend of the child who did not want to grow in the film of "Peter Pan and Wendy. "

So far it is not clear if the company is already in talks with the actress or if they are only rumors that have been spread on the Internet. If confirmed, it could indicate that Disney would also plan to make a production starring only the fairy in the Disney Fairies universe.

The same site also shared a description related to Tinker Bell; The fairy would help Darling's children avoid the dangers during their stay in Neverland. When Peter Pan, the Darling children and the lost boys are in trouble, Tinker Bell would use his powers to rescue them.

It will only be a matter of time to know if the protagonist of Suicide Squad will change her Harley Quinn bat to use Disney's fairy dust. For the moment, Margot Robbie will premiere this February 7 "Birds of Prey", where the famous villain in love with the Joker returns to life.