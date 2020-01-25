         Disney launches the real action remake of 'Bambi' with one of the writers of 'Captain Marvel'

Share it:

If you are one of those who, as a server, are beginning to be somewhat saturated with real action remakes of Disney animated classics, you only have a couple of options left: hide under a stone for a long season or reluctantly accept that the house The mouse is not going to give up on its efforts to continue destroying lockers with an assortment of feature films that, except for specific exceptions, are not that they treasure too much quality.

After the terrible 'Maleficent: Master of evil' and the debut of these types of productions at Disney + with 'The Lady and the Tramp', the studio has hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet —'Capitana Marvel'— and Lindsey Beer – 'Sierra Burgees is a loser' – to write the script for her new live-action: 'Bambi'.

Betting to respect the original

The production of this version of the 1942 classic, which He received three Oscar nominations —Best song, best soundtrack and best sound— will be in charge of the studio Depth of Field, directed by Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano; responsible for the celebrated 'The Farewell' and that currently He is working on the development of Robert Zemeckis 'Pinocchio'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter sources, the study has visualized 'Bambi' as a homologue of Jon Favreau's 'The Jungle Book' and 'The Lion King' – precisely, the two best remakes so far -, opting for a hyperrealistic CGI It plays with the barrier between animation and real action. In addition, at Disney they are fully aware that the fawn story does not treasure the epic of the aforementioned tapes, and they do not propose to expand the narrative or the scale of the original story.

For the moment do not has transcended more information concerning directors related to the project or estimated production dates.