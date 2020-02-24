Disney + launches a premiere promotion with which you can get 15 euros a year

Share it:

We are exactly one month away from March 24, the day on which Disney + and its thousands of contents will be accessible from our country. To celebrate it, a promotion has been launched with an interesting discount.

The price of the annual subscription from March 24 will be € 69.99, but if you subscribe for a year before March 23 you will stay at € 59.99, which is even better if you have someone to share with your account

Disney already contemplates that you will want to share your account with friends or family members and therefore confirmed a few days ago that the service will allow the creation of 7 profiles and that the contents of each account can be viewed on 4 devices at the same time.

If you make a collection between four people you can take a year of Disney + for € 15, an offer that is not bad if you are interested in reviewing the classics of the company, series like The Simpsons or in future releases such as the UCM series and The future of Star Wars.

This year they will premiere on Disney + series such as WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, essential to closely monitor the continuity of UCM as they will be connected to future UCM Phase 4 movies.

Next year will come Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, in addition to the Star Wars series that have yet to receive a release date such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor, among others Projects.

On March 5 a presentation event will be held on the occasion of the arrival of the service to much of Europe and there we hope to know much more about all these mentioned contents.

You can subscribe to Disney + right now from here. Even if you do, it will not start counting your subscription until March 24.