Disney launches a new release schedule after the Coronavirus

If there is a production company that currently dominates the market, that is Disney. Between Marvel, Pixar, LucasFilm and Disney itself it is rare to find a tape among the highest grossing that does not belong to the house of the mouse. While its domain is also consolidated in the streaming With Disney +, the truth is that the company's major projects are still intended to be released in theaters. So much so that Disney tends to reserve release dates years in advance, worrying more about the space between its own products than about the weakened competition.

For that reason, the Coronavirus has caused a ripple effect on the company's calendar, creating a wave of date changes beginning with 'Mulan.' He remake Live-Action The animated classic was to be released in theaters on March 27. Instead it becomes the premiere of the July 24, date that Jungle Cruise had reserved. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is delayed a whole year, until July 31, 2021.

It will also take a long time to see Indie again. If 'Indiana Jones 5' was intended to premiere on July 9, 2021, the stoppage of production delays it until July 29, 2022.

But where more fabric needs to be cut is in Marvel and in the readjustment of its awaited Phase 4. 'Black Widow' was going to be released on May 1 but finally it will November 6th, date that they had reserved 'The eternal'. These go to 1February 2, 2021, beginning a series of delays that continue with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings' readjusted until May 7, 2021, 'Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness' as of November 5, 2021 and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at February 18, 2022. 'Black Panther 2' does not move from May 8, 2022 but 'Captain Marvel 2' moves two weeks, at July 8, 2022, to make room for 'Indiana jones 5'.

The two most affected tapes of the new calendar are Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of 'Artemis Fowl', which will premiere directly on Disney + (no date yet), and the X-Men snood tape 'The new mutants', which has no release date announced.