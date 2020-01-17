         Disney kills the Fox brand: the film division will be known as 20th Century Studios

Share it:

The mouse has killed the fox: Disney has decided to put an end to the Fox brand, the study he bought in July 2018 for a whopping $ 71.3 billion. It is not a decision that should take us by surprise, but with a great symbolic force.

An inevitable decision

This does not mean that Disney is going to dismantle the film production that even saves was borne by Fox, simply that name is going to be removed. For example, 20th Century Fox becomes 20th Century Studios and Fox Searchlight Pictures stays in Searchlight Pictures.

For now this only affects the film part of Fox, since no definitive decision has been made with the television, but there are conversations to change the name to 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Come on, it's a matter of time before the name disappears there too.

'Downhill', the North American remake of 'Force Majeure' starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, will be the first film affected by this Disney measure and its credit titles will start with the phrase "Searchlight Pictures Presents".

Thus, Fox disappears after more than eight decades being one of the great studios of Hollywood. Founded in 1935 after the merger of Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Film Corporation, it is an irreparable loss for the film industry and little by little we will see its consequences.

Via | Variety