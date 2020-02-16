Disney is working on a real Rapunzel action movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The so-called "real action movies" or real action movies are being a very popular resource within Disney studios. After announcing the start of the filming of the Peter Pan remake with meat and bone actors, the company prepares to work on its next project: a film by Rapunzel.

The Disney Insider website has offered this news exclusively emphasizing that it is not yet known if it will be related to Tangled, the animated film based on the same story. The script of the movie will be written by Ashleigh Powell, known for being the scriptwriter of The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms.

In addition, Disney plans to bring this new adaptation to the cinema, therefore, it will not be an exclusive movie of its subscription service Disney +. We will see the new adventure of one of the Disney princesses most loved by the public on the big screen.

The most recent remakes of Disney classics like Aladdin or The Lion King They have been heavily attacked by critics, so the company may choose to adapt a new story instead of being based on Tangled.

However, fans are quite expectant for the premiere of Mulan, the next real Disney action movie based on a classic. This adaptation will hit theaters next month and promised to pay a great tribute to the animated classic in its latest trailer.

There is still no more information about this new Rapunzel movie, but it is expected that Disney will issue an official announcement within a very short time with the first details of its history. Will you choose to relive Tangled or create a new story from scratch?