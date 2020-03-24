 Disney + is now available in Spain

Share it:

Disney +, service streaming The Walt Disney Company, has finally landed in Spain. From this morning, the expected platform is available in the first European countries: Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland. In the case of France, we will have to wait a little longer since it will not arrive until April 7.

The platform arrives with more than 500 movies, 300 series and a total of 26 Disney + Originals, offering content for all ages from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as original movies, entertainment shows, documentaries and series produced exclusively for Disney +.

The price of Disney + is € 6.99 per month or € 69.99 for the annual subscription. After this launch in some European countries, other markets such as Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal will follow in the summer of 2020.

Simultaneous launch in seven markets marks a new milestone in Disney + history, says Kevin Mayer, Chairman The Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. Disney + is the streaming service from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, offering the quality and optimistic stories that fans expect from our brands, now available much more extensively, easily and permanently at Disney + . We humbly hope that this service can offer much-needed moments of distraction and joy in these difficult times we are experiencing.

From now on, you can enjoy 26 Disney + titles Originals how "The Mandalorian", the well-known first live-action series in the Star Wars universe. Along with this we have other content such as "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", a modern and creative version of the successful franchise; the docuserie "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" from National Geographic; "The Lady and the Tramp", a new version in real image of the 1955 animated classic; "Marvel Heroes Project", which pays tribute to those extraordinary children who make a difference in their communities; "Back to the stage", with Kristen Bell as executive producer; "The Imagineering Story", a 6-part documentary by Emmy and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks; animated short films SparkShorts Y "Forky asks a question" from Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney + also includes in its content a "The Simpson". It is the first time that more than 600 episodes can be viewed à la carte and together. Seasons 1 through 30 are available starting today and season 31 will come later this year.

Anywhere … and anytime

Disney + can be enjoyed on all major mobile devices, video game consoles, Smart TVs, and media players. Content can be played up to four devices at once, with a wide selection of titles, without advertising, with unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalized recommendations and the possibility of configure up to seven different user profiles. In addition, parents can limit access to the smallest through a specific area with an easy-to-navigate interface adapted to children. Exceptionally, Disney + will launch using 25% less bandwidth, anticipating high demand from users and thus contributing to the sustainability of telecommunications infrastructures.

Fans can subscribe to Disney + directly on the disneyplus.com website or through the application on the following platforms and devices:

Amazon (Fire TV Devices, Fire TV Smart TVs and Fire Tablets)

Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV; customers can subscribe to Disney + through the app)

Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast embedded devices)

LG Smart TVs with webOS

Microsoft (Xbox One)

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (Sony TVs based on Android and PlayStation®4)

In addition, Disney + is also available through several strategic allies in Europe such as Telefonica in Spain that offers the service on Movistar +; Deutsche Telekom in Germany; O2 in the UK; TIM in Italy; and Canal + in France (in the latter only from April 7). These companies include Disney + in different offers for their subscribers, which vary in each case. Disney also has a distribution agreement with Sky in the UK and Ireland, through which Disney + will initially be available on Sky Q and in the coming months on NOW TV.