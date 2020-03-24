Disney +, is it worth it? We analyze the catalog of a streaming platform with much nostalgia and few surprises

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has been made to pray, but, after a long wait of over four months from its original release in the United States, the Netherlands and Canada, and after suffering a two-week delay in France to avoid internet saturation due to the coronavirus, Disney + is already available in Spanish territory.

Now, with the Casa del Ratón streaming platform joining an oversaturated panorama in which companies like Netflix, HBO or Amazon compete for the hegemony of video on demand, It is time to answer the big question: Is it worth checking out and paying a new monthly subscription?

To answer this question, let's dive into the accessible interface of Disney + to review what his not too long, but still, to some extent, interesting launch catalog offers us, and try to draw conclusions about what your true potential audience is.

Nostalgia S.A.

After taking a first diagonal look at the Disney + catalog, the first feeling that has come over me has been to be in front of a collection of titles, both in terms of series and movies, that I have seen countless times before. A clear indication that one of the platform's main targets is the most nostalgic for years – even there is a category called “nostalgic movies”.

This does not mean that it is not a real pleasure to have the option of again enjoy such colorful movie classics like 'Mary Poppins',' Peter and the Dragon Elliot ',' The Novice Witch ',' Partners and Hounds', 'One, two, three … Splash', 'Honey, I've shrunk the kids',' You to Boston and me to California 'or Joe Johnston's great adventure' Rocketeer '.

This wide offer of icons for the big screen contrasts with the cathodic one. Even with the enormous claim of having the mythical ‘Gargoyles’, ‘Chip and Chop’, ‘DuckTales’ or ‘The Darkwing Duck’ among the catalog of animated series, it is particularly thorny the absence – due to the intricate questions of rights – of the 1990s Marvel television productionssuch as the ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Iron Man’ from 1994 or the ‘X-Men’ from 1992.

To all this, of course, we must add the barrage of rigorous animated Disney classics, from pieces such as 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', 'Sleeping Beauty', 'Robin Hood', 'Peter Pan', '101 Dalmatians' or 'Fantasy' up to more current titles like the house-branded 3D animation productions. A selection to rediscover and present to the smallest of the house.

To franchise blow

Talk about Disney + is about franchises. It is not by chance that the first thing you see in the interface of the platform, beyond a banner with the premieres, are the logos of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars; great bulwarks not only of the service, but of the multimillion-dollar Californian company.

Regarding Disney, in addition to the animated classics and animation feature films already mentioned, we can find a large assortment of series in which there is room for Disney Channel productions such as ‘Hanna Montana’ or ‘High School Musical’ to little jewels like ‘Gravity Falls’, passing by that goose that lays the golden eggs that are incessant remakes in real action that have broken ticket offices in half the world.

As for Marvel and Star Wars, Disney + is going to become the home of the fandom. From the galactic saga, in addition to numbered enealogy and film spin-offsWe can enjoy series like ‘The Clone Wars’ or ‘Rebels’, and specials like LEGO short films. The House of Ideas follows a similar line, with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several tapes of the X-Men saga —Except for ‘Logan’, as it is qualified for adults—, and television series both animated and real action.

To all this should be added Pixar films and shorts and a collection of different National Geographic feature films and documentary series that bring some freshness to the set, but, as you can see, as far as the big brands are concerned, there is nothing new under the Sun.

Original content under minimal

One of the sections that are usually looked at with a magnifying glass when taking the step and subscribing to a new streaming platform is that of your original productions, and in the case of Disney + we may find ourselves before his biggest weak point despite having one of the biggest bombings of the season: the fantastic ‘The Mandalorian’.

Beyond the space western set in the 'Star Wars' universe, we can highlight little of a line in which the most striking, in addition to a handful of short films, the new' High School Musical ', and the survival adventure' Togo 'be the live-action remake of dama The Lady and the Tramp ’and the documentary series‘ The Imagineering Story ’, centered in the center of design and development of the Disney theme parks and that has an exquisite look.

It is evident that the fat is yet to come, with Marvel series like 'Loki', 'She-Hulk', 'What If …?', 'WandaVision', the second season of 'The Mandalorian' or the shows of 'Rogue One' and 'Obi-Wan ' but, As of today, the original content of Disney + is below minimum.

A small gold mine

At this point, many of you may be a bit soulless with the current offer of Disney +, but once you start diving deeper between its categories, that's when you find the real gems, more or less hidden, that are worth it. Summarizing, we could conclude that "you came for the franchises and the big brands, and you stayed for the little details".

To give some examples, besides the mentioned mencionado The Imagineering Story ’, it is worth claim the collections entitled "Throughout the decades", that group different classics, both short films and feature films, for decades; being the most appealing those that invite us to do archeology and discover the Disney of the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s by the hand of Mickey Mouse and other of its mythical characters.

Although, along with interesting documentaries about the industry and the company like ‘The Pixar Story’, ‘Waking Up Sleeping Beauty’, ‘Frank and Ollie, the Magicians of Disney’, or ‘The Boys’, perhaps the greatest joy that Disney + has personally given me has been the inclusion of additional content – the extras of a lifetime – in a large part of his films and series. This ranges from deleted scenes to interviews, to audio commentary tracks and making of as the must-have ‘The Director and the Jedi’ of ‘The Last Jedi’. Point for Disney +.

The million dollar question

At this point, we can only answer the great unknown from which we started at the beginning of this text: Who is Disney + made for? The most direct answer, in the case of Disney, is more than evident: the target audience for the streaming platform are families with children.

With the current catalog, the little ones will be able to enjoy both current productions and great imperishable classics, and adults, in addition to sticking a good nostalgic bingeThey will be able to share with their sons and daughters some of the experiences that made them faithful to the Casa del Ratón, both on the big screen and on the small screen.

The most complete film buff group continues to have Filmin as their greatest ally, although at Disney + they can rescue a small number of essential material; while the best option for lovers of today and the Marvelita fandom is wait for the original content offering to be reinforced.

As far as I'm concerned, I'm going to put meter Gargoyles ’between my chest and back, and then I'll dive between the categories to see if I come across any other surprises. Although, to be honest, I have to admit that I will do it with much less enthusiasm than I expected.