 Disney is currently seeking a new release date for Black Widow.

This past weekend it sounded strong among some Insiders, such as Jeremy Conrad or Grace Randolph (neither of them 100% reliable), that Walt Disney was seriously considering a change of strategy for "Black Widow" and discussed the possibility of directly releasing the film on Disney +, thus avoiding a movie premiere. In the midst of this situation, where there are certain doubts, the half deadline publishes a new article ensuring that the studio continues its plans for theatrical release.

According to the journalist who signs that article, this information indicates that they are considering a direct streaming premiere, both for this film and for "Mulan", Are “bullshit”, and assures that from what he has heard, the studio is currently working to give it a new release date in theaters to both movies.

He also comments on the reasoning that many make of taking two high-budget films like these, and launching them in streaming in order to release them as soon as possible, would be financially irresponsible, in addition to a gesture of little solidarity towards the cinemas, which in the face of the harsh situation that They are now, they will be in dire need of powerful and commercial releases when they reopen.

There is no doubt that the current situation is very complicated and it is difficult to predict what scenario will be better for films like this, and in the case of "Black Widow" It is added that it is part of an even greater continuity of series and movies.

Via information | Deadline