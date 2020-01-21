Disney + has anticipated its arrival in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today we have known that we will have to wait a little less than expected to enjoy The Mandalorian and the many other Disney + content in our country. The reduction in waiting is not very dramatic, because Disney + will arrive in Spain on March 24 instead of on March 31, as announced a few months ago.

You can read the following in the official statement sent by Disney (where they comment that the new date is also valid for other European countries and reconfirm the price that the subscription will have in our territory).

The Direct-to-Consumer & International division of The Walt Disney Company has set March 24 as the new release date for Disney + in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The price for Spain will be € 6.99 per month or € 69.99 for the annual subscription. The Disney + streaming platform will reach other markets in Western Europe, such as Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal, in the summer of 2020.

Among the original contents that will arrive this year on the platform are the Mandalorian series, set in the Star Wars universe (released months ago in the United States and other territories where Disney + is already in operation); also the remake of live action of The Lady and the Tramp, the animated series Forky Asks A Question (spinoff of Toy Story 4), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The world according to Jeff Goldblum and many others.

The availability of the service application on consoles, smart televisions, mobiles and other usual devices in which we can see this type of applications dedicated to the service of videos on demand has been announced. In a few months we will know between us a service that is giving a lot to talk about for its collection of iconic content and promising original releases.