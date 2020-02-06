Disney + has a spin-off of 'Princess by surprise'

Share it:

Soon we can return to the Kingdom of Genovia, since the saga 'Princess by surprise' has launched a spin-off of the film for Disney +. According to the website The Illuminerdi, this project is currently under development by Martin Chase Productions, the producer of Debra Martin Chase, who produced the original films starring Anne Hathaway. It has also been said that Lorna Osunsanmi She will be in charge of writing the sequel, although nothing has been confirmed at the moment by Disney.

It is said that the spin-off follows a teenager who one day discovers that she is Mia's half sister and moves to the European kingdom to live with her royal family. Following this route creatively is probably a way of maintaining the focus of the story mainly on a central adolescent character, since the original film came out almost two decades ago. This will also open the door for characters from previous films to appear, especially the Genovia royal family.

Directed by Garry marshall, 'Princess by surprise' premiered in 2001. Hathaway gave life to Mia Thermopolis, a teenager from San Francisco who suddenly becomes a princess when she learns that she is the heiress of the throne of a European kingdom. Julie Andrews He played his grandmother. In 2004 came 'Princess by surprise 2', and with her Chris Pine in the cast.

Neither Hathaway or Andrews would be within the rumored Disney + project, but both actresses have made it clear that they would be willing to return to the franchise. At the time, the protagonist of 'The devil wears Prada' said he was preparing a script for a third film and said he wanted to do it. Andrews would also publicly express similar interests in reviving the franchise several months later by pointing out that he would love to play the role of Clarisse again, as long as Hathaway wanted to. Who knows if it finally takes place.