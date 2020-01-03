Disney got 13.2 billion in theaters in 2019

Share it:

Disney, currently the owner of several of the most powerful licenses in the entertainment world (inside and outside the cinema), managed to amass a total of $ 13.2 billion in cinemas in 2019 alone.

The premiere of his own films, as well as of his own firms such as Marvel Studios, Pixar and company, was enough for Disney to achieve an absolute record that was already available in the middle of the year.

It is expected that this figure will never be achieved again or at least in the distant future. The conjunction of premieres of franchises such as Avengers, Star Wars, Toy Story and Frozen has been vital to reach such a record.

The purchase of Fox seems to have contributed some 2.2 billion this year with the multiple releases that have reached theaters after the company was absorbed by Disney a few months ago.

The future of Disney is no less promising, as there is an overwhelming new projects underway at Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Disney's own studios.

