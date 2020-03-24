Disney +: everything about your arrival in Spain

Share it:

Disney Today, it is one of the most important entertainment giants in the world, if not the most. Since its purchase from Marvel, the studio has been growing, adding to its catalog Lucasfilm (all Star Wars and Indiana Jones) and Fox. Such is his wardrobe that he has decided to launch a streaming service of his own, a la Netflix, and these are all the details you have to know about it. Your name? Disney Plus. And here is a sample of the platform's catalog, which can be viewed on up to 10 devices and with the option to download:

Disney + has its launch date in Spain today March 24, and the app will be available from 2 in the morning. Do you feel like In addition, we can already be aware of many more news thanks to the launch of its official Twitter account in Spain:

Disney Plus Release Date

The release date of Disney Plus will vary by region. The official launch will be in United States, Canada and Holland and its date is November 12, 2019. The platform will reach Australia and New Zealand on November 19, 2019.

From Disney they affirm that the service will be available in all major markets in the first 2 years of launch.



Disney Plus Spain

The release date of Disney Plus in Spain will be March 24, 2020, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

Disney Plus Price

Disney plus will have a launch price of $ 7 a month, or $ 70 a year. This price is the one set in the United States. In Europe, the price will be 6.99 euros (or 69.99 euros a year). Although you have the possibility to pay less until March 23:

59.99 euros if you hire it in advance



Disney Plus Catalog

The Disney Plus catalog will feature, in its first year, 400 catalog films; 100 recent movies; approximately 7,500 episodes of television series… among what would be included:

– All movies from Marvel: 'Iron Man', 'Iron Man 2', 'Iron Man 3', 'Captain America', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Thor', 'Thor: The Dark World ',' Thor: Ragnarok ',' Guardians of the Galaxy ',' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ',' Avengers', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame' , 'Ant-Man', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Doctor Strange ',' Spider-Man: Homecoming ',' Spider-Man: Away From Home ',' The Incredible Hulk ',' Black Panther 'and' Captain Marvel '.

– All movies from Fox: 'Avatar', '500 days together', 'X-Men' saga …

– All movies from Pixar: saga 'Toy Story', 'Monstruos S.A.', 'Brave', 'Del revés', 'Wall-E', 'UP', the saga 'Cars', 'The Incredibles', 'The Incredibles 2' …

– All movies from Disney: 'Hercules', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White', 'Robin Hood', 'The Lion King', 'Taron and the Magic Cauldron', 'Tiana and the Frog', 'Frozen', 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame' , 'Atlantis' …

– The saga of Star wars full

– All series Disney: 'Star vs. the forces of Evil ',' Raven 'and' Raven Returns', 'Lizzie McGuire', 'Hannah Montana', 'The Wizards of Waverly Place', 'Shake it up', 'Good luck Charlie', 'Kim Possible', 'The Darkwing Duck', 'Chip and Chop: Rescuers', 'Patoaventuras', 'Gargoyles', 'Pepper Ann', 'The courtyard gang', 'Air adventurers' …

– All series Marvel: 'X-Men', 'Spider-Man', 'Iron Man' (1994), 'Spider-Man and his amazing friends' …

– The series of 'The Simpson' full

– More of 350 hours content of National Geographic

Disney Plus Original Series

To date, these are all original series confirmed by Disney Plus, although not all will be seen in the first year, which will only feature 25 episodes of new series (we don't know which ones yet):

MARVEL

– 'Vision and Scarlet Witch' with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, which opens in late 2020.

– 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, which opens this August 2020.

– 'Loki' with Tom Hiddleston, who will arrive in spring 2021.

– 'Hawk Eye' with Jeremy Renner, who will late 2021.

– 'What If …', animated series that will premiere in June 2021.

– 'Moonknight', series that will arrive in 2022.

– 'Hulka', series that will arrive in 2022.

– 'Ms. Marvel ', series that will arrive in 2022.

STAR WARS

– Prequel to 'Rogue One' with Diego Luna, in the future 2021.

– 'The Mandalorian' with Pedro Pascal, to be broadcast weekly

– 'The Clone Wars'seventh season

– 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'with Ewan McGregor, in the future 2021.

– 'The Clone Wars', final season, that opens this 2020.

DISNEY

– 'High School Musical: The series' based on the popular trilogy.

– 'Forky Asks Questions' based on the character from 'Toy Story 4'

– 'Monsters At Work' sequel series of 'Monstruos S.A.', which has no date yet.

– 'Muppets Now', an unscripted series from The Muppets, which has no date yet.

– 'Encore' docu-reality with Kristen Bell.

– 'Be our chef ' cooking reality between families.

– 'Chosen to guide'documentary about guide dogs.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

– 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' based on travels around the actor's world.

Disney Plus Original Movies

To date, these are all original movies confirmed by Disney Plus, out of a total of 10 the first year, so confirmations are still missing:

– 'The Lady and the Tramp' with the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux

– 'Phineas and Ferb: Candace against the Universe' based on the popular animated series

– 'Togo' starring Willem Dafoe

– 'The Stars are Aligning' based on the book 'Stargirl'

– 'Noelle' Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

– 'Disaster and Total: Detective Agency Nº1' based on popular novels.

– 'Diary of a future president'



Disney Plus Devices

Disney plus can be enjoyed on up to 10 different devices:

– Smart TVs

– Smartphones

– Computers

– Tablets

– Consoles: PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

– Streaming devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

In addition, there will be a function of 'DOWNLOAD' for all content to be able to enjoy it 'offline'.

Disney Plus Quality

Disney plus will offer content with a resolution of 4K with HDR support, plus ULTRA-HD.

Disney Plus Interface



The interface of Disney Plus will be quite similar to that of Netflix or other streaming services.

