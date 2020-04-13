Entertainment

Disney delays Pixar Soul to November due to coronavirus

April 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
The 2020 film premiere schedule is being a complete disaster due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19. Many films have been delayed until now and the uncertainty about when a normal life can be carried out without risk of contagion means that there is a constant domino effect for which we will have to continue without new films for a long season.

The last to be added to the list is Soul, the new Pixar film and second for this year after Onward, one of the most affected when it was released just before the confinement, so it ended up with an almost non-existent box office and became part of the Disney + catalog at least in the United States (in the Spanish version we will still have to wait).

The tape, whose premiere was scheduled in Spain for August 7 According to the latest communication from Disney Spain on the occasion of its latest trailer, now it will not be accompanied by the summer heat, since it has just been delayed to November 20.

