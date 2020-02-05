Disney dates the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

In the same meeting with shareholders in which Disney dated WandaVision for the month of December also released the release date at which he will return The Mandalorian With new episodes. It will be during the month of October.

During the announcement, Bob Iger himself said that Baby Yoda has swept the world by surprise and has promised that there will be more products related to "The Child", which remains the official name of the creature even though it will be Baby Yoda to always. A sample of what you mean when talking about these products is this impressive figure of the character in real size.

In this same meeting there has been talk about the possibility of working in several series derived from this and focused on existing characters, as well as others that could be arriving in the next episodes.

Incidentally, it has been revealed that Disney + has already managed to amass 28.6 million users to date, which is impressive for a service that opened its doors at the end of last year.

"We had a very strong first quarter, starring Disney +, which has exceeded even our best expectations. Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, impressive content, our creative engine and our cutting-edge technology, we believe that our direct consumer services, Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu, position us well to continue growing in the dynamic environment of the environment today".

The figures are still far from the 158 million subscribers that Netflix has worldwide, but without a doubt the distances will be shortened as soon as Marvel begins to display its many original series. Lucasfilm will do the same with the Star Wars universe.

In our country we can subscribe from March 24, date on which Disney + will be released after slightly advancing its debut.