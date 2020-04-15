Disney dates Mulán, Los Eternos, Viuda Negra and many more movies in Spain

Today, Disney has decided to communicate the release dates for Spain of many of the next great movies that are on the calendar. They include Mulan, Black widow, The Eternals, The King's Man and many others.
The list includes premieres from both Fox and Disney itself and covers many films for this year and some for next. A date is set for premieres such as the Bob's Burgers, Cruella and Jungle Cruise films among many others.
- MULÁN (Disney) – July 24, 2020
- EMPTY MAN (20th Century Studios) – August 7, 2020
- THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Disney) – August 21, 2020 (August 14 in the US)
- THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney) – September 4, 2020
- THE KING’S MAN (20th Century Studios) – September 18, 2020
- DEATH IN THE NILE (20th Century Studios) – October 9, 2020
- THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight Pictures) – October 23, 2020 (October 16 in the US)
- BLACK WIDOW (Marvel Studios) – October 30, 2020 (November 6 in the US)
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (20th Century Studios) —November 6, 2020 (October 23 in the US)
- DEEP WATER– November 13, 2020
- SOUL (Disney · Pixar) —November 20, 2020 US release (date in our country to be confirmed)
- FREE GUY (20th Century Studios) —December 11, 2020
- WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios) —December 25, 2020 (December 18 in the US)
- THE LAST DUEL– January 8, 2021
- THE ETERNALS (Marvel Studios) —February 12, 2021
- RON’S GONE WRONG (20th Century Studios) – February 26, 2021
- BOB’S BURGERS (20th Century Studios) —April 9, 2021
- CRUELLA (Disney) —May 28, 2021
- JUNGLE CRUISE (Disney) – August 6, 2021 (July 30 in the US)
A good part of these releases have been due to the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the theaters to close almost all over the world to keep customers safe.
