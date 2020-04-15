Disney dates Mulán, Los Eternos, Viuda Negra and many more movies in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today, Disney has decided to communicate the release dates for Spain of many of the next great movies that are on the calendar. They include Mulan, Black widow, The Eternals, The King's Man and many others.

The list includes premieres from both Fox and Disney itself and covers many films for this year and some for next. A date is set for premieres such as the Bob's Burgers, Cruella and Jungle Cruise films among many others.

MULÁN (Disney) – July 24, 2020

(Disney) – July 24, 2020 EMPTY MAN (20th Century Studios) – August 7, 2020

(20th Century Studios) – August 7, 2020 THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Disney) – August 21, 2020 (August 14 in the US)

(Disney) – August 21, 2020 (August 14 in the US) THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney) – September 4, 2020

(Disney) – September 4, 2020 THE KING’S MAN (20th Century Studios) – September 18, 2020

(20th Century Studios) – September 18, 2020 DEATH IN THE NILE (20th Century Studios) – October 9, 2020

(20th Century Studios) – October 9, 2020 THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight Pictures) – October 23, 2020 (October 16 in the US)

(Searchlight Pictures) – October 23, 2020 (October 16 in the US) BLACK WIDOW (Marvel Studios) – October 30, 2020 (November 6 in the US)

(Marvel Studios) – October 30, 2020 (November 6 in the US) EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (20th Century Studios) —November 6, 2020 (October 23 in the US)

(20th Century Studios) —November 6, 2020 (October 23 in the US) DEEP WATER – November 13, 2020

– November 13, 2020 SOUL (Disney · Pixar) —November 20, 2020 US release (date in our country to be confirmed)

(Disney · Pixar) —November 20, 2020 US release (date in our country to be confirmed) FREE GUY (20th Century Studios) —December 11, 2020

(20th Century Studios) —December 11, 2020 WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios) —December 25, 2020 (December 18 in the US)

(20th Century Studios) —December 25, 2020 (December 18 in the US) THE LAST DUEL – January 8, 2021

– January 8, 2021 THE ETERNALS (Marvel Studios) —February 12, 2021

(Marvel Studios) —February 12, 2021 RON’S GONE WRONG (20th Century Studios) – February 26, 2021

(20th Century Studios) – February 26, 2021 BOB’S BURGERS (20th Century Studios) —April 9, 2021

(20th Century Studios) —April 9, 2021 CRUELLA (Disney) —May 28, 2021

(Disney) —May 28, 2021 JUNGLE CRUISE (Disney) – August 6, 2021 (July 30 in the US)

A good part of these releases have been due to the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the theaters to close almost all over the world to keep customers safe.