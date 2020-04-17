Disney dates Artemis Fowl for Disney + with new trailer

Share it:

With the closing of theaters in the main markets of this industry, the decision was made to bring some of Disney's minor films directly to Disney +, as is the case of Artemis Fowl, which will be released in the service on June 12.

This film is an adaptation of the literary saga made up of a total of eight books written by Eoin Colfer, an Irish writer who sneaked onto the bestseller lists for many years with these stories starring the young Artemis.

A fascinating fantasy story that tells the story of Artemis, a 12-year-old genius. Artemis is the descendant of a lineage of crime masters who undertakes the search for his father, mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him and ends up discovering an ancient underground civilization: the incredibly advanced world of fairies. The cunning Artemis deduces that his father's disappearance is somehow related to the secret and isolated world of fairies. So he devises a plan so dangerous, that in the end he finds himself immersed in a risky war of geniuses with the almighty fairies.

The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a cast consisting of stars like Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench.

This will not be the last film that we see leaving theaters before its premiere and become exclusive to Disney +, since at the time the president of the company made it clear that they are evaluating what other minor releases may come to service if the pandemic spreads for much longer and the cinemas cannot open normally, thus losing the opportunity to make a box office that also suits them to recover in subscriptions adding value to the catalog of their young platform.