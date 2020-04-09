Disney + could premiere 'The New Mutants'

Share it:

The Coronavirus crisis It is affecting the entire entertainment industry, with changes to premieres, filming cancellations and more. Disney, capturing almost half of powerful releases of the year, is the most affected studio, and has had to remake its calendar as well as it could. But Disney has something in favor that other studios do not have: its own streaming platform.

So, for example, riskier projects such as the adaptation of the books of 'Artemis Fowl', which was going to hit theaters this May, will be released on Disney + (although there is no date yet). But what about the rest of Disney releases this year? 'Mulán' or 'Viuda Negra', which will make large numbers at the box office, will continue to be released in theaters. But there are a handful of films that, despite having been canceled, have no definite date: 'The new mutants', 'The woman in the window' or 'Antlers' are some of the examples. And maybe they'll get to Disney + instead of going to theaters …