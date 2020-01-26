Disney confirms Robert Zemeckis to direct and write Pinocchio, the new real action movie

Share it:

The fever for real action movies is reaping many successes in the ranks of Disney. Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King or Beauty and the Beast, swept the world box office. His next premiere, Mulan, we were surprised yesterday with new promotional images, and today, it is the new adaptation of Pinocchio who presents important news about its final director.

He was previously Paul King, director of Paddington, who took the reins of this project, but, finally, the filmmaker decided not to take part. Today we finally know the name of the person in charge of directing and writing Pinocchio, Robert Zemeckis, known worldwide for Return to the future Y Who cheated on roger rabbit? It is also rumored about a possible participation of Tom Hanks, great friend of Zemeckis, on the tape under the role of Geppetto, creator of Pinocchio.

Although it had already been rumored, confirmation comes from Deadline's hand, where it also mentions Chris Weitz as co-writer along with Zemeckis. Its shooting may begin before next year and the announcement of its first supporting actors should be falling.

Zemeckis, is not only known for the mythical trilogy of Back to the future of the 80s, but for having experience in animated cinema. He was in charge of Christmas story Y Polar express, and has planned the premiere at the end of the year of The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway.

Disney has met the golden egg hen thanks to its new wave of real-action movies and it won't stop here. Mulan will hit theaters in March and new films are being developed Cruella Y The little Mermaid, not to mention the multiple series that the company has prepared for its subscription platform, Disney +. Pinocchio joins the Disney premiere list and will return all the magic of the classic story, but this time as we have never seen.