Disney confirms his first bisexual character, even multi-ethnic

Diversity is gaining momentum Disney Channel, with the Disney who has confirmed in the past few hours that he has a bisexual main character in the animated TV series The Owl House.

Her name is Luz Noceda, she is a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl even if he's not Disney's first LGBTQ + character (Pixar a few weeks ago featured a gay male lead in the short film Out) is the first bisexual to debut in a television series.

The series The Owl House follows the adventure of Luz, who wants to become a witch even if she does not possess magical abilities. At first, "some Disney leadership" didn't really like the idea of ​​having an LGBTQ + character, the creator of the Dana Terrace series revealed in a tweet. "I was very open about my intention to include queer guys in the main cast. But I'm a horrible liar, so I knew it was going to be difficult to do it secretly"he says in his tweet."I was told by some Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bisexual or gay relationship on their channel. "

Terrace herself identifies as bisexual, and his desire was to write about a bisexual character, so he personally pushed to get Disney to take that step forward. "FFortunately my stubbornness paid off, and now I'm very much supported by the current Disney leadership"he said.

