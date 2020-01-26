Disney confirms Bambi's ‘remake’ with the writers of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Rogue One’

Share it:

When Disney began to recover its classic animated tapes In a realistic version, say, of flesh and blood, we saw meaning. ‘Beauty and the beast’ or ‘The jungle book’, ‘Dumbo’ or ‘Aladdin’ had to make some changes and reinvent themselves to revive with flesh and blood actors.

‘The lion king’ was something else. As in the original, there was no human protagonist and the result could not be other than a CGI festival, which really had even less than the traditional drawing. It was, although many did not want to say it, another animation tape. From one to the other, therefore, there had to be hardly any adaptation, they were a carbon copy of each other, almost flat to flat. Some conquered the realistic and cute aspect of the cats, others we miss the mobility and dynamism of the animated images, lost in the monochromatic tone of their realistic versions.

But ‘The lion king’ was a real success. It has been the second highest grossing film of the year with 1,656 million and the most successful of the Spanish box office with 37 million euros. To give us an idea, ‘Frozen 2’ has been news for becoming the highest grossing animated film of all time, and its records are around 1.4 billion. That is, if we speak with ownership and not carried by the titles of ‘marketing’, the real highest grossing animated film in history is the real ‘remake’ (what a contradiction) of león The Lion King ’.

Now Disney has just confirmed something that was already a matter of time, the remake of the most special movie in its catalog, ‘Bambi’. What was Walt Disney's most personal project, a milestone in animation, spaces and volumes, will be taken to real images (ahem, CGI).

Although we do not know what screenwriters would be needed, if the changes between the original and the new project are as minimal in this as in 'The Lion King', 'Deadline' reports that Geneva Robertson-Dworet, screenwriter of 'Captain Marvel', will be One of the managers. The team will also be Chris Weitz, screenwriter of ogue Rogue One ’, although his figure will be that of producer. Your company, Depth of Field, is already helping with another remake, the one of ‘Pinocchio’, who will direct no less than Robert Zemeckis.

Before both you will arrive at our rooms ‘Mulan’. It will be next March 27.