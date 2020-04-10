Entertainment

         Disney + claims to have exceeded 50 million users worldwide in the first five months of its launch

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Disney's streaming platform continues to add users, at practically a rate of 10 million per month, according to company data. In a new announcement from the company, they indicate that they have already exceeded the 50 million users globallyl, with the gradual launch of the service in several countries around the world. Of course, it remains to be seen how many of these 50 million users are taking advantage of any initial launch promotion.


In an official statement, Disney has announced that its streaming service Disney + already exceeds 50 million paid users. This new figure comes two months after the company announced in early February that it had exceeded 28 million users in its first three months of life.

To put the figures in perspective, Netflix for example says it already has 167 million users according to its latest figures. One of the great attractions of Disney + however is its catalog, where it has great titles in the repertoire like those that have emerged from the Star Wars universe, all Marvel or from Fox acquisitions, such as 'The Simpsons'. The competition however is counterprogramming.

The expansion of Disney + throughout the world

The Disney + figures come just after the service has been launched in a large number of regions around the world. On the one hand we have his arrival in Spain and several other countries in Europe such as the United Kingdom, Germany or Italy on March 24. On the other hand, just last week Disney + landed in India, where it is available in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming service (one of many things that belongs to it). This joint launch has allowed him suddenly add 8 million users extra, as reported.

The company's target is now the rest of Europe, Japan and Latin America. Regions that he hopes to reach later this year, according to Kevin Mayer, Disney executive. Meanwhile, in Spain streaming service offers continue to be added. Disney + has been the last to arrive, to join Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Movistar +, Filmin and more.

More information | Disney

