 Disney CEO talks about the surprise of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie “The Mandalorian” It is being a real surprise in many ways. It is leaving great moments for pure Star Wars fans, being a series that is also improving episode after episode. However, there is a big surprise that is the one that has a good deal of the enchanted fandom. A movement that has been taken with the greatest caution, so that the surprise was greater. However, the premiere scheduled in the United States has made us practically spoil ourselves months before Disney + arrives in Spain (March 2020).

The last to talk about this surprise has been Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, who has precisely commented on all the secrecy with which he took, among other details.

The Mandalorian SPOILERS NOTICE

………

………

…… ..

…

……

…

…

…

..

.

The surprise we are talking about is none other than Baby Yoda, as it has been informally called for the moment, in the absence of knowing more details about it. Precisely the words of the manager of Disney go in this line, about what is the true name of this creature. Iger does not reveal what this is, but it does confirm that they still have to reveal what their name is in the future of the series.

The world is referring to the character as Baby Yoda, and that is a no-no. In my first emails to Jon Favreau I was scolded for referring to him as Baby Yoda. It seemed so easy. Jon scolded me a lot of times. ‘It's not baby Yoda! ’ OK OK. You don't have to say anything, just externalize feeling. Move your ears and eyes. It is so intriguing. People really wanted to know, what's his name? Which is his real name? You know what his real name, by the way? I know what the real name is, and it's one of the reasons I have all this extra security now, ”he jokes. I don't want anyone to give me a serum of truth. We don't tell anyone about the presence of that character in the series or even in the first episode. I know there is a feeling that it is the time of the holidays and that everyone wants to buy toys, etc., etc. from your child. It is not available and that is because if we had given the design to hundreds of thousands of people around the world. We didn't want to do that, so people will have to wait. Which I think is a good thing in this case.

The truth is that the Disney movement for not amortizing the premiere of the series at this party has greatly surprised. It is true that he would have supposed to reveal the surprise long before the premiere of the series, but this has resulted in a huge opportunity cost for a large amount of money that could have been earned from sales of stuffed toys and toys based on Baby Yoda.

We close with a short film in which we see one of the most commented clashes in recent days on the Internet, a Baby Yoda vs. Baby groot.