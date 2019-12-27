 Disney CEO says they just started with Star Wars

Share it:

The Star Wars saga has reached an important climax this December with the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which closes the Skywalker arc. It is true that they have said that this should not be the last time we see the characters of this sequel trilogy, but it does seem that at least their story as a protagonist has come to an end, and in Lucasfilm they want to explore new fronts. The studio has several fronts open at the moment, with projects in cinema and in serial format for Disney +, but as they recognized days ago, they are still in the creative phase at the moment about what to do in the future of this galactic franchise.

In a new interview, the CEO of Disney, a company that owns Lucasfilm, has been very excited about the situation they are currently living with Star Wars, and explains that in his opinion, they still have a lot to tell. In fact, he claims that they have just begun to exploit the full potential of the franchise created by George Lucas and that Disney acquired with the purchase of Lucasfilm for $ 4.05 billion in 2012.

It has been an incredibly satisfying and very exciting trip, but I think in reality, in many ways, we are just beginning Says Bob Iger, CEO of Disney. We've accomplished a lot, obviously with the films in the saga, the Skywalker Saga, and the Galaxy’s Edge premiere here in California and in Florida, and of course, some other movies and TV series. But it seems that we are beginning to extract the full potential of what Star Wars is and what Star Wars can be. And I think it took some time when Lucasfilm became part of Disney and we started thinking in the long term – not only in satisfying the interest of fans in the short term, but in the long term what could happen – and I have a feeling that the future is much larger than we expected it to be, so there is much ahead.

Talking to Yahoo Entertainment, the actors Daisy ridley Y John Boyega, Rey and Finn in the movies, have explained that for now what it touches is a break for the franchise, at least when it comes to movies in the cinema.

What I want is a break, ”Ridley tells Yahoo Entertainment. And everyone has commented, but I think we just have to let ‘The rise of Skywaker’ Have your moment, and then take a break. Find out where the next one will be.

I think it's very important, especially now that we have so many options in terms of how to view the content, I think it's important that the greatest movie of all time has its place in the film universe. Because that's how we like Star Wars, ”adds John Boyega after saying he agrees with his co-star.

Along the same lines, the actor Adam Driver, after the character of Kylo Ren, has also commented that returning to the franchise is not something that "is on your agenda".

At the level of future plans, the franchise has a film scheduled for December 2022, which in theory we should know more from January, together with plans for Disney +, such as the second season of “The Mandalorian”, Cassian Andor's series and Obi-Wan Kenobi's series.