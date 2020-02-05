 Disney CEO says Star Wars series are the priority and advance spin-offs of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Yesterday there was a meeting of Disney shareholders and it left us with the big bomb that “WandaVision” will be released at Disney + in December of this year, after the premiere of the second season of “The Mandalorian” on the platform In that same scenario we talked about the future of Star Wars, to know from Bob Iger what is the current approach to the future of the franchise.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed what we already knew to date, that Lucasfilm is currently going to enter a "Parentheses" when it comes to Star Wars movie releases. We are not surprised because it was evident since the next premiere in cinemas will not take place until December 2022, that is, two years still ahead, followed by the premieres for December 2024 and December 2026. In addition, at a promotional level, Lucasfilm is currently being a grave about the next thing we will see in the cinema.

However, the franchise is far from dead, since Iger has said that his attention is being fixed right now in the Disney + series.

On the front of Star Wars, as I mentioned in previous calls, we are making a small break in terms of the premiere in cinemas once we have finished the ninth episode of the Skywalker Saga and we are developing both television and movies. The priority in the coming years is television.

In those plans we have the known series, and that Iger again confirmed its development during the presentation, by Cassian Andor, the rebel captain played by Diego Luna in “Rogue One”; and the one centered on the teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi, who days ago gave us a scare when we learned of the delay of his start of filming to rewrite the scripts.

An interesting part of Bob Iger's statements was the allusion that the series "The Mandalorian" could extend beyond its second season, which was confirmed yesterday would arrive in October. Although you could think of a third season, the manager was really pointing in the line of spin-offs focused on some secondary seen in the series.

The second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ It arrives in October, and more than ‘The Mandalorian’ thereafter, including the possibility of filling it with more characters and the possibility of take those characters in their own direction in terms of series.

In that line, there are many possibilities, from a series focused on that great surprise character of the series, to dedicate its space to other characters such as the group of mercenaries led by Mayfeld (Bill Burr) or other Mandalorians.

The reef that has been seen in “The Mandalorian”, as Bob Iger has explained, is that it is a series that is framed in the context of Star Wars, is more accessible to international markets.

Although it's based on certain obvious Star Wars characters, elements and places, you don't have to know anything about the history of Star Wars in terms of an access point or terms of your interest.

