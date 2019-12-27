 Disney CEO praises Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and seventh episode concept arts

Share it:

Now that a new episode of “The Mandalorian” to Disney +, which closes the first season until the premiere yet undated of the second season, Disney CEO Bob Iger has praised the impressive work done by director Jon Favreau, creator and showrunner of the series. Iger doesn't cut himself in stating that Favreau has a narrative ability similar to what George Lucas showed at the time, creator of the Star Wars universe.

The manager acknowledges that he had a "great faith" in Favreau, and that is precisely why they chose the pilot episode of the series as the great content with which to release the Disney + platform at its launch between last November, especially after watching his work with “The jungle book” Y "The Lion King".

First, we have great faith in Jon. Both as a storyteller, but also as a storyteller in the style of George [Lucas] who knows how to use technology for the good of his stories, and the good of the audience that will finally hear or see the stories. We had seen it in ‘The jungle book’, which he remade for us, which seemed brilliant in many ways. We saw it in 'The Lion King', which was a breakthrough in many ways.

Iger has also explained that technology is a very important factor. It was already in the 70s when Lucas made the first Star Wars movie, and today it remains the same, or more important for the visual entertainment industry. The CEO even explains the two main reasons why technology should be used and that they are already applying today for Disney + and for the Star Wars series.

One, use it to make the product and the stories you tell more compelling to the audience. I can't think of a better example of someone who did what George Lucas, for example, using technology to tell a better story. And that is obviously what we saw in 1977, when we got to see the first Star Wars movie. Second, let's use technology to distribute our content to people not only more effectively, but more convincingly for them, more satisfactorily for them. I think Disney + transmits a lot in both.

We close with the conceptual arts of the penultimate episode, the seventh entitled "The Reckoning" and that was launched on Wednesday of last week. Interestingly, those of the sixth episode, although included as usual in the credits of the end of the episode, have not yet been officially launched.