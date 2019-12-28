 Disney CEO insists on the possibility of making films from the Disney + series

Share it:

We continue to extract statements given by Bob Iger in his participation in the The Star Wars Show about what the future of Star Wars could leave us, but this time we talked more about the medium than about the content itself, a theme that was still being decided at the creative level in Lucasfilm.

The first season of “The Mandalorian”, which after yesterday's episode is already complete at Disney +, has been a real event. Many Star Wars fans are crazy about the series, which is why many requests are already heard to give the protagonist character his own movie in theaters. A movement that in principle might seem that it does not make much sense but that would serve to make much more profitable, economically speaking, the pull that the character has.

The Disney CEO acknowledges that the possibility of the series becoming films is there, just as the films are giving rise to Disney + series, as is the case of the Cassian Andor series as a spin-off of Rogue One, or the series about Obi-Wan, who already had a more leading role in the prequel trilogy.