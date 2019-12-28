General News

 Disney CEO insists on the possibility of making films from the Disney + series

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of The Mandalorian 1x06: The Prisoner

We continue to extract statements given by Bob Iger in his participation in the The Star Wars Show about what the future of Star Wars could leave us, but this time we talked more about the medium than about the content itself, a theme that was still being decided at the creative level in Lucasfilm.

The first season of “The Mandalorian”, which after yesterday's episode is already complete at Disney +, has been a real event. Many Star Wars fans are crazy about the series, which is why many requests are already heard to give the protagonist character his own movie in theaters. A movement that in principle might seem that it does not make much sense but that would serve to make much more profitable, economically speaking, the pull that the character has.

The Disney CEO acknowledges that the possibility of the series becoming films is there, just as the films are giving rise to Disney + series, as is the case of the Cassian Andor series as a spin-off of Rogue One, or the series about Obi-Wan, who already had a more leading role in the prequel trilogy.

Yes, I don't see it only as television, but as an extension of the Star Wars narrative. What Disney + has given us the ability to do is just that, is to take Star Wars to people in new ways, and bring new Star Wars to people.

They are not the same places or the same characters. Just watch ‘The Mandalorian’. While there is obviously a lot of sharing, there is a lot that is really cool, and I love that.

READ:   Comments and hearings Arrow 8 × 02: Welcome To Hong Kong
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.