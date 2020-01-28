Disney Celebrates Chinese New Year

Share it:

On January 25 we enjoyed the Chinese New Year and, to celebrate it, in Disney They have published a collection of interesting posters. After all, it is the Year of the Rat, who better than the owners of Mickey Mouse to ride some fun.

With a beautiful template, and imitating oriental artistic concepts, the immense company not only congratulates the year to its Chinese followers and remembers some of the great premieres that we will see in the coming months, but also makes its presence in the industry clear, showing off products with the seal Marvel, titles of Pixar, new versions of his classics in real action and, of course, the arrival of the projects of the 21st Century Fox, with young mutants, elegant secret agents and remakes of musicals by Spielberg included.

What movie in this gallery do you want to see more? Write down all the Disney releases of the Year of the Rat on your agenda!