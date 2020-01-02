Disney + Cassian Andor Series Synopsis

Share it:

An analysis of the descriptions of the characters that will appear in the Disney series + about Cassian Andor They point out that the plot of the prequel to 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' will focus not (only) on the immediate past of the character played by Diego Luna, if not that will go back to its origins.

Taking advantage of the glare that the first season of 'The Mandalorian' has created among the audience, Disney is sticking to its other productions based on the supergalactic universe created by Lucas Film that will reach your platform streaming: a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi – starring Ewan McGregor and a young Skywalker – and the aforementioned story starring Diego Luna. That is why droppers appear new details about both productions. The last news? Two characters that has included Tony Gilroy in his series on the Resistance pilot and whose descriptions are most revealing.

As it picks up The Illuminerdi, in this prequel series we will have to World Y Headband. The first will be a young latin male which will be presented at nine and thirteen "wild and rebellious (with) a head full of brown hair and big and passionate eyes." On the other hand, Cinta is a young girl with Latin features with an identical appearance and attitude to the previous character but smaller, between 5 and 7 years old.

Reading between the lines of these descriptions it follows that 'World' can almost certainly be the young version of Cassian, being Cinta his little sister. As the pilot told Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), he had been fighting The Empire since he was six years old, so everything indicates that the prequel will work as a full origin story for the character, that is, the childhood and youth that led the pilot to be who he was in 'Rogue One' and that so many audiences conquered.