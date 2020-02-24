Entertainment

         Disney + can now be hired in Spain with a special price of 59.99 euros per year

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Just one month left for the launch of Disney + in Spain next March 24th and the company has chosen today as the first in which We can already hire the services of this new streaming platform. In addition, Disney has launched a special offer for those who sign up before the service is available, leaving the annual plan price to 59.99 euros.

This supposes a reduction of 10 euros compared to the price of 69.99 euros which will take effect the same day of launch. It is clear that Disney wants its streaming service to start strongly in Spain by launching such an offer, thus following the policy that they already took in the United States, although then the offer was more aggressive.

Specifically, Disney + could get to hire $ 4.72 per month if you committed to the service for three years, and those attending the D23 could even get it cheaper: $ 3.88. That allowed the company to add 10 million customers for the day after its launch, a figure that has already grown above 28 million having launched only in a handful of countries.

Now you will have until March 23 to decide if you are interested in this special Disney + offer. If you want to wait to see what exactly your catalog will be – for now promise more than 25 Originals, among them 'The Mandalorian'-, the price will go up to 69.99 euros for the annual plan and 6.99 euros if you want to pay month by month.

Disney + will arrive in Spain on March 24, but also to these other European countries as part of its first major landing on that continent: United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland

