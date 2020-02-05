         Disney + announces release dates for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian', 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier'

Share it:

Disney + is throwing the house out the window in terms of information on their new series. If on the occasion of the Super Bowl we could have a first look at the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now we know what the release date of some of the most anticipated series of the platform.

Thus, during the Disney benefits report, Bob Iger has announced that 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier' will be released throughout the month of August. The details are still a little fuzzy around the plot of the series, but it will be the exploration of the present "post Captain America" ​​by the characters of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

For 'WandaVision' we should wait a little longer, since the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will land in december 2020. Two things seem clear about the series: it will have a taste of fifties and will have a certain relationship with 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness'.

On the other hand after knowing a few weeks ago that season 2 of 'The Mandalorian', the superb series of 'Star Wars', would arrive at Disney + in autumn, Iger has been something more concrete pointing October as its release date.

Thus the company seems to be clear that 2020 is a key year with the landing in the European market … although the one that from its arrival in March until the premiere of its first real powerful premiere ('The Mandalorian' does not count) will happen five months.

But it doesn't seem to worry them, since in this meeting Bob Iger has commented that they have exceeded 28 million paid subscribers in their first three months of life.