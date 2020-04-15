General News

 Disney + Announces Documentary Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image from Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The next May 4th, on the occasion of Star wars, the Disney + streaming platform has prepared two very important launches related to the galactic franchise, and that is that they will offer totally new original content.

Within three Mondays, fans will be able to celebrate Star Wars Day, which we remember started as a fan party, from expected end of “Star Wars. The Clone Wars. The Final Season ”, along with what has just been announced as completely new content, "Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian".

This new content, which will arrive on May 4 to all the countries where Disney + is available, is a eight-episode documentary series in which the executive producer and showrunner of the series Jon Favreau Invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented vision for the making of the series. Each chapter explores a different facet from the first live action series of Star wars through interviews, images and conversations led by Jon Favreau.

’Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ It gives fans of the series an opportunity from a different perspective from some of the creators of the first season of The Mandalorian, ”explains Favreau. We had a very good experience doing this series and we are looking forward to sharing it with you.

This season will cover topics such as the filming process, the legacy Star wars from George Lucas, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the artistic talents of the show's physical models, effects, and creatures, plus creative influences, iconic soundtrack, and connections to the characters and the props of Star wars throughout the galaxy.

It should be remembered that on May 1 the last episode of the first season is scheduled to be released in Spain "The Mandalorian", which will thus reach the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.

Following the episode on Monday, May 4, a new episode of this documentary every Friday at Disney +.

