Disney and Lucasfilm bleach the image of Palpatine

(Yes, you guessed it, there are a few spoilers for 'The Rise of Skywalker' in this article.)

It turns out that the big question of 'The Rise of Skywalker' is not who are the parents of King (beyond which one of them is son or daughter of Sheev Palpatine), but if the Emperor, yes Darth Sidious, is or is not the father of Anakin Skywalker. With no intention of clouding Rey's fabulous journey in 'The Rise of Skywalker', we have to talk, putting all the evidence on the table, about how they have washed the image of the Emperor Palpatine both Lucasfilm and Disney so that everything fit perfectly in Episode 9. Because they first told us that Emperor Palpatine was the 'father' of Anakin Skywalker, manipulating the Midicloirians in the womb of Mary Magdalene, I say Shmi Skywalker, and now it turns out that no, we were wrong fans. A number from the Marvel collection was published in December 2018 Darth vader in which we attended the malignant conception in the first person, it was quickly approved (apparently) by the respected Star Wars Story Group of Lucasfilm, a division that is in charge of helping the scriptwriters of comics, TV series and movies so that what they have inside the canon (or rather: do not get out of the canon), and so it was left until the movie has been released and many fans have asked themselves this question: so Rey and Kylo Ren they are family?

Palpatine would be grandfather not only to Rey, but also, via Mid-Chlorian manipulation, by Luke and Leia Skywalker. And of course, Kylo Ren would be his great-grandson and Rey and Ben Solo, therefore, would be second cousins. Yes, that is nonsense, but if we connect all the points this is the path we find. But the case is that now the Story Group is saying no, that Palpatine was never Anakin's 'father' and that never manipulated any Midichlorian. And, of course, pulling on a newspaper archive is not exactly what they had told us. Because since the comic came out until the movie has been released, it has been a year and that is a long time not to deny such a great disturbance in the saga: the paternity of Anakin, the spoiled child of George Lucas. Come on, let's see what happened.

It all started in Darth vader 25 and with this image:

If you don't have time to watch the video, here is the image that interests us:

Marvel

The fact is that the comic was published and the fans dropped their jaws to the floor. And Lucasfilm did not go out to deny, with what everyone gave for good. But it is more, Pablo Hidalgo, one of the components of the Story Group, dropped this on Twitter (the tweet was accompanied by an image of one of the first draft of the script of Episode III …):

Twitter

"I don't understand very well that this information is treated as something so surprising, given 1) what happens in Episode 3; 2) the peculiar point of view of the comic, and 3) for how long this has been out there (more or minus 13 years.) Of all the amazing things this comic does, it's an interesting reaction to something so small, "wrote Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo, Brand Communications Manager of Lucasfilm Story Group) on December 26, 2018. The account of Hidalgo's Twitter is now closed, but the fan archive is relentless. To be honest, the confirmation of paternity is veiled, since it does not say it directly, although citing Episode III, Revenge of the Sith It is quite significant.

Besides, it would have been a great time for the Story Group to say: No, he is not Anakin Skywalker's father. Point. It would have been quite clear and would not have given rise to any kind of debate (that the same is what they were looking for and that's why they fanned the flame until it got out of hand). It is also true that the script discarded (but official) of Episode III was not new and had been swarming through different Internet forums for some time. The scene did not reach the last version of the script and the scene never made the final cut. But there it was, with the approval of George Lucas. That's why when he appeared in the comic, nobody was surprised that George Lucas did not pronounce himself.

But the fans had more arguments. Fifteen years ago, they already pointed out (without anyone making them very funny) how in Episode I, when Shmi explains to Qui-Gon that she is a single and whole mother, the music that sounds when Jinn raises his eyebrow is the melody of the Sith … We continue. The fact is that the relationship was not mentioned again until three months ago, when Hidalgo clarified on Twitter that Palpatine was not Anakin's father and that he did not want to insinuate him in his previous tweet. He also explained that Palpatine's family tree would be clarified in Episode 9. The new tweet, unfortunately, has been deleted. Fortunately, fans played the content and comments in a Reddit thread.

Reddit

Why have you changed your mind now? Why don't they want Palpatine to be Anakin Skywalker's father now? There are several possible answers, because there is still no official confirmation: the first is that it would imply a certain relationship between Kylo Ren / Ben Solo and Rey that would powerfully remind the criticized relationship between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, who was not particularly well received by fans from 'Game of Thrones'; another, that would have a certain incestuous touch apart from previous references that would detract from Kylo Ren and Rey's final farewell kiss; the third is that it would do something good that was discarded in his day by George Lucas: if in the script of The Thunder of the Sith (which was what was called 'Revenge of the Sith' at the time that version of the script was written) originally was, but then discarded, taking it for good now would not make sense since they could have explained it before and eliminated All this confusion. Which brings us to the question: What does it mean that Palpatine is not Anakin's father?

From the narrative point of view, it eliminates the potential incestuous relationship that would confuse the spectators and also detract from the trip of Kylo Ren who fought, like Rey, but with different results, against the weight of his past. And that is the only explanation to whiten the image of Palpatine: try to clear the path of Kylo Ren's story. Because if not, all this contradiction is not understood. Until, of course, George Lucas, the father of the creature, is officially pronounced. Or at this point he is no longer the father of the creature …?