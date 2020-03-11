Disney already has protagonists for the film Peter and Wendy

Share it:

Disney has had Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson to star in Peter and Wendy, the real action movie directed by David Lowery and based on the world of Peter Pan, so explored in the cinema in the past.

Variety reports that Molony will embody the iconic leader of the Lost Children while Anderson will be the eldest of the daughters of the Darling family, Peter's adventure companion in this adaptation.

This will not be the first time that these young actors debut on the big screen, as sources report plans to release in cinemas instead of premiering at Disney + as happened with the lady and the tramp in real action.

Molony has participated in The Reluctant Landlord and Claude, while Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, played the Red Queen in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, in addition to also appearing as a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, which will premiere on 1 of May.

David Lowery will direct this story produced by Jim Whitaker, with a script by Lowery himself and Toby Halbrooks. Lowery and Halbrooks have worked in the past in the remake of Pete's Dragon.

This is the latest addition to a list of remakes in real action that have reported hundreds of millions in benefits to Disney reinventing its classics as other stories. The next to reach the cinemas will be Mulán and for now those who have seen her defend that she is one of the best that the studio has created to date.