Disney +: all the news coming in September 2020

The new proposals from Disney + continue, whose schedule still struggles to find its strength in the novelties Marvel. While on the cinema side there will be the exclusive release of Mulan, which will arrive on September 4 at an additional price, as regards the series the offer is still very thin: among new documentary proposals and return shows deriving from the closure of Disney Channel, the catalog of the streaming platform of the Mickey Mouse house continues to enrich itself by sipping the releases, as in previous months.

Becoming: This is my Story

The series will air from 18 September dedicated to ten talented athletes, artists and musicians, leading us to their hometowns and to the center of their stories, with educational goals. A documentary story, in which the series alternates interviews with family members, coaches, teachers, friends and acquaintances, ready to reveal anecdotes about how the protagonists became the stars of the story.

The episodes will be published week by week and two will arrive in September: the first will be dedicated to Anthony Davis, NBA star whose story takes us to Kentucky, to meet his coach. The second episode, however, it will be dedicated to Caleb Mclaughlin, the star of Stranger Things, ready to tell us all about his journey, from the musical of The Lion King on Broadway, where he had experienced as a Young Simba, to stardom. Later it will be the turn of Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll and Rob Gronkowski.

I’m Luna 2

Also from 18 September it will also land on Disney + I’m Luna 2, the second season of the series dedicated to Luna. The Argentine telenovela had been broadcast by Disney Channel starting May 9, 2016, for a total of three seasons and 220 episodes. After having published the first season, already available on Disney +, now it’s up to the second, waiting to have the last one, broadcast in Italy from 21 January 2019. In the new episodes Luna will try to find out more about her identity and with the support of Sharon’s father he will begin to piece the puzzle together. In the meantime, the girl’s feelings for Simon will begin to become more and more evident and the sentimental intertwining will become an integral part of the events at Blake South Academy, where the students in the meantime will have to deal with their future.

The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom

September 25 will be the turn of the series The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom, a window on the magical world of nature inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends attraction at EPCOT. For those who do not know what we are talking about, we are here to the second of the four theme parks owned by Disney Park built at the World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. Opened in 1982, it covers an area of ​​1.21 square kilometers and is often thought of as a permanent world exhibition, a sort of open-air EXPO.

Symbol of the park is the beautiful Spaceship Earth, a giant geodesic sphere that attracts about 12 million visitors to Orlando each year. EPCOT stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow and refers to a utopian city of the future designed by Walt Disney in the 1960s. Josh Gad, voice actor of Olaf in, will tell the whole journey in documentary style Frozen e Frozen 2 (coming among other things on September 11 on Disney +) and also active part in Artemis Fowl, recently published on the platform.The docu-series consists of 8 episodes and will enhance the extraordinary variety of animal species found in the Disney park, as well as the incredible work done by all the staff to look after them both day and night.