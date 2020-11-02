Disney +, all the news coming in November 2020

Continue the wait to be able to plunge into the world of the original Marvel series and Disney + in the meantime tries to entertain us with other original productions, including one Italian and two that recall the glories of the past: alongside the debut of The Mandalorian 2, which continues its path. In fact, we will be able to attend the great return of Mickey Mouse, with a series of unreleased short films created specifically to celebrate the birthday of the most loved mouse in the world.

Alongside him also the return of the Muppets and the opportunity to dive into the city of Storybrooke, for relive the seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, the series written by Adam Horowitz that had transposed all the protagonists of the Disney Classics and the tales of the Brothers Grimm into a human version. Below is the list of November news on Disney +.

The Knights of Castelcorvo (November 6)

If you leave with an original series shot entirely in Rome, among the most characteristic villages of Lazio. Riccardo and Giulia, respectively 11 and 13 years old, find themselves moving to Castelcorvo with their aunt Margherita: the work commitments of their parents push them to rely entirely on the oddities of the place, including Matteo and Betta, two very young boys who are almost marginalized from the rest of the group, because of their antics.

The four will go to create a cohesive group, but at the same time intent on resolving all the enigmas of Castelcorvo, which is actually not what it seems. In a fantasy context, the boys decide to become the Knights of Castelcorvo, to save the children kidnapped by the fearsome Stria. Between adventure and the first love dilemmas, a very youthful adventure is born consisting of 12 episodes, which will air from 6 November with three episodes a week, until next November 27.

Meet the Muppets (November 6)

November 6 will arrive all episodes of The Muppets, six in total: a return to origins for the brand that had made its debut on television in 1976, going so far as to entertain young and old until 1981. With Jim Henson directing the entire structure, the eccentric puppets will now take on modern clothes by going to attack the world of the internet and everything that competes with it.

A perfect mix between tradition and innovation, which will allow the new generations to come into contact with a product that made the history of television entertainment in the seventies and eighties, which has recently come back into vogue thanks to the new Disney productions.

The wonderful world of Mickey Mouse (November 18)

On Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Disney + could not fail to include la new series of short films dedicated to the hero of the house in Burbank. Directly from the creative team of Mickey Mouse, comes the short film series already available on Disney + and originally made for the Disney Channel, also winner of numerous Emmy Awards; an original production for the new Mickey Mouse streaming platform.

Together with Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto, Mickey Mouse will find himself living new reckless adventures inside a universe created on the inspiration of Disney theme parks: unexpected and bizarre that characterize the world of the most famous mouse in the world will come to life once again through the hand of Paul Rudish as producer and of Christopher Willis, composer of the shorts already awarded to Emmy.

Marvel 616 (November 20)

A documentary ready to tell us about the Marvel world, behind the scenes that takes us to the House of Ideas, to discover what lies behind that magnificent world of storytelling and pop culture. The anthological series will be available completely from November 20 and each episode will be enriched by the presence of artists and pioneers of the art of Marvel Comics, also rediscovering some forgotten hits.

The Mandalorian 2 – Every Friday

It also continues the second season of The Mandalorian, with four other episodes, from the second, which will be available from November 6, up to the fifth, which will arrive on November 27. A weekly appointment that will continue to bring the Mandalorian adventure to life accompanied by Baby Yoda, whose true nature and origin is not yet known. With the first episode arriving six months after the release of the first season – which arrived in Italy at the launch of Disney +, months after the official American release – the hope of the fans is to be able to remove all the knots created in the first episodes of the spin. -off of Star Wars.

Once Upon a Time (November 20)

One of the series that has best split in two critics and audiences lands on Disney +. Let’s talk about Once Upon a Time, written by Adam Horowitz and ready to take us to Storybrooke, the world where fairy tales come to life. Between amorous plots and great revelations about characters who thought they couldn’t really exist, the seven seasons of the series will arrive on November 20 in streaming to take us to live the adventures of Emma, ​​opposed by the hateful Queen.